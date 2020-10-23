Cumulative Update Build 20241.1005 (KB4589464) Is Available for Windows 10 21H1 Testers

Microsoft has released a cumulative update for Windows 10 Dev Channel Insiders who are currently testing the next version of the operating system. The company said that today's Windows 10 21H1 Cumulative Update Build 20241.1005 (KB4589464) "does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline."

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20241 was released earlier this week bringing theme-aware splash screens for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps and an improved defrag experience (Settings > System > Storage > Optimize Drives) that brought the following enhancements:

Adding a new “Advanced View” checkbox to list all volumes including hidden volumes. Please note we’re still getting this one up and running, so you’ll see the checkbox in this build, but may not notice any differences when you click it.

Listing more details in the “Current status” column when volumes are not available for defrag (for example, “Partition type not supported” and “File system type not supported”).

Adding support for pressing F5 to refresh.

For more details, check out our earlier coverage of Windows 10 21H1 Insider Preview Build 20241.

Windows 10 this week: