Microsoft released a second batch of Windows 10 cumulative updates last week to multiple versions of the operating system bringing a long list of non-security fixes and improvements. Nothing was, however, released for the latest Windows 10 November 2019 Update (version 1909) or the May 2019 Update (version 1903). The Windows maker has now released updates for Windows 10 1909 to Insiders in the Release Preview ring.

Windows 10 1909 cumulative update KB4532695 is available

The latest cumulative update is now out for Insiders running Windows 10 November 2019 Update.

Changelog of KB4532695 (builds 18362.628 and 18363.628) isn't yet available, but it's expected that the company has released all the fixes and improvements that were delivered for the previous versions last week. Microsoft might have also released a fix for the IE zero day, but we will be able to confirm that once the details are out.

- We will update this space with the complete changelog when Microsoft publishes the details.