Microsoft has delivered another stream of Windows 10 cumulative updates for almost all the versions of the operating system except for the last two - the May 2019 Update or version 1903 and the November 2019 Update or version 1909. Today's non-security patch brings quite a long list of bug fixes and quality improvements.

Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 cumulative updates for version 1809 (KB4534321 - Build 17763.1012)

Addresses an issue with Windows Mixed Reality that occurs after upgrading to a new version of Microsoft Edge.

Addresses an issue with download notifications that have multiple short-duration tabs and redirects.

Addresses an issue that causes the Microsoft Windows Search Indexer ( searchindexer.exe ) to add or repair required access control lists (ACLs) without checking if ACLs exist.

) to add or repair required access control lists (ACLs) without checking if ACLs exist. Addresses an issue that causes a device to repeatedly go into the Windows Out Of Box Experience (OOBE) restart loop in certain situations.

Addresses an issue with syncing settings from the Accounts page when the "Continue experiences on this device" Group Policy is disabled.

Addresses an issue that prevents software Indirect Display drivers from being signed with more than one certificate.

Addresses an issue with a memory leak in ctfmon.exe that occurs when you refresh an application that has an editable box.

that occurs when you refresh an application that has an editable box. Addresses an issue that, in some instances, prevents the Language Bar from appearing when the user signs in to a new session. This occurs even though the Language Bar is configured properly.

Addresses an issue that causes the touch keyboard to close when you select any key.

Addresses an issue that prevents users from reducing the size of a window in some cases.

Addresses an issue that changes the user-customized order of tiles in the Start menu even though the layout is locked or partially locked.

Addresses an issue with incorrect permissions on a user’s class registry keys that might prevent users that have local or roaming user profiles from opening files, links, and applications.

Addresses an issue that causes the Settings page to close unexpectedly, which prevents default applications from being set properly.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows Search to close unexpectedly when a Group Policy applies sub-groups to the Start menu layout.

Addresses an issue with the multifactor unlock policy of Windows Hello for Business that fails to show the default option to sign in on Windows 10 devices.

Addresses an issue that prevents a remote PowerShell session job from reporting that the session on the target machine has ended.

Addresses an issue with a handle leak in the EnableTraceEx2() function.

function. Addresses an issue that prevents Internet Explorer from opening when Microsoft User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) is being used to roam many favorites.

Improves the reliability of the UE-V AppMonitor.

Addresses an issue that might prevent a user’s settings from syncing across devices.

Addresses an issue that causes the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process to stop working when you sign in using an updated user principal name (UPN) (for example, changing UserN@contoso.com to User.Name@contoso.com). The error code is, “0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).”

Addresses an issue with unsigned program files that will not run when Windows Defender Application Control is in Audit Mode, but will allow unsigned images to run.

Addresses an issue that might cause the Print Management console to display script errors when you enable the Extended View option.

Addresses an issue with the Always On Virtual Private Network (VPN) that fails to remove the Name Resolution Policy Table (NRPT) rules after you disconnect.

Addresses an issue with AppContainer firewall rules that leak when guest users or mandatory user profile users sign in and sign out from Windows Server.

Addresses an issue that causes some systems to stop responding when operating embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC) storage devices.

Addresses an issue with ntdsutil.exe that prevents you from moving Active Directory database files. The error is, “Move file failed with source <original_full_db_path> and Destination <new_full_db_path> with error 5 (Access is denied.)”

that prevents you from moving Active Directory database files. The error is, “Move file failed with source <original_full_db_path> and Destination <new_full_db_path> with error 5 (Access is denied.)” Addresses an issue in which netdom.exe fails to correctly identify trust relationships when an unconstrained delegation is explicitly enabled by adding bitmask 0x800 to the trust object. The bitmask setting is required because of security changes to the default behavior of unconstrained delegations in Windows updates released on or after July 8, 2019. For more information, see KB4490425 and 6.1.6.7.9 trustAttributes.

fails to correctly identify trust relationships when an unconstrained delegation is explicitly enabled by adding bitmask 0x800 to the trust object. The bitmask setting is required because of security changes to the default behavior of unconstrained delegations in Windows updates released on or after July 8, 2019. For more information, see KB4490425 and 6.1.6.7.9 trustAttributes. Addresses an issue that uses an incorrect number of bytes to perform backups across partitions; this causes backups to fail even when there is adequate space.

Addresses an issue with evaluating the compatibility status of the Windows ecosystem to help ensure application and device compatibility for all updates to Windows.

Addresses an issue with the Windows Out of Box Experience (OOBE) phase of setup for a new device. When you use the Input Method Editor (IME) for Chinese, Japanese, or Korean languages, you might not be able to create a local user account.

Addresses an issue that corrupts a log file when a storage volume is full and data is still being written to the Extensible Storage Engine Technology (ESENT) database.

Addresses an issue that might cause the Application Virtualization (App-V) Streaming Driver ( appvstr.sys ) to leak memory when you enable Shared Content Store (SCS) mode.

) to leak memory when you enable Shared Content Store (SCS) mode. Improves the performance of block cloning for the Resilient File System (ReFS) in scenarios that involve a large number of operations on ReFS-cloned files.

Windows 10 cumulative updates are also out for Windows 10 1803 (KB4534308 - Build 17134.1276), version 1709 (KB4534318 - Build 16299.1654), and version 1607 (KB4534307 - Build 14393.3474).

