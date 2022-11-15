Menu
Company

WhatsApp Finally Lets You Message Yourself

Furqan Shahid
Nov 15, 2022, 02:57 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
WhatsApp Finally Lets You Message Yourself

Recently, we talked about how WhatsApp is getting a feature that will let you message yourself if you want to share some files or reminders. Thankfully, the feature is finally rolling out but before you pick up your phone and check it, the current rollout is based on region alone, so it will take some time for you to actually receive the update.

The New WhatsApp Feature to Message Yourself is Now Rolling Out to Select Users on iOS and Android

Our trusted source WABetaInfo mentions that the option is currently available on WhatsApp iOS version 22.23.74 and Android version 2.22.23.77. Again, I have to reiterate my previous statement that the feature is only rolling out to some users. So, if you are not seeing the feature just yet, you will have to wait for the update to roll out.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Twitter for iPhone Label is Finally Being Put to Rest as Company Follows New Direction

The feature in question is nothing new, however. There are multiple services already offering this feature and while it might seem useless at first, it has numerous benefits. For instance, WhatsApp supports multi-device feature, using this in tandem with the ability to message yourself, you can essentially use WhatsApp as a tool for file transfer and that too, with ease. You can transfer anything from images, documents, and even files that adhere to the supported size.

Simply put, having access to the ability to message yourself on WhatsApp will open up a world of possibilities when it comes to increased productivity. The company has been working on a lot of features that make the overall user experience much better. Everything ranging from WhatsApp Communities, to Call Links, and more; the service has improved a lot and although there is catching up to do, it certainly is headed in the right direction.

Have you received the WhatsApp update that lets you message yourself? Let us know how you plan on using the new feature. 

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:16
Latest hardware updates (Nov 7-11, 2022). #hardware #shorts #youtubeshorts
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
Filter videos by
Order