WhatsApp Finally Lets You Message Yourself

Recently, we talked about how WhatsApp is getting a feature that will let you message yourself if you want to share some files or reminders. Thankfully, the feature is finally rolling out but before you pick up your phone and check it, the current rollout is based on region alone, so it will take some time for you to actually receive the update.

The New WhatsApp Feature to Message Yourself is Now Rolling Out to Select Users on iOS and Android

Our trusted source WABetaInfo mentions that the option is currently available on WhatsApp iOS version 22.23.74 and Android version 2.22.23.77. Again, I have to reiterate my previous statement that the feature is only rolling out to some users. So, if you are not seeing the feature just yet, you will have to wait for the update to roll out.

The feature in question is nothing new, however. There are multiple services already offering this feature and while it might seem useless at first, it has numerous benefits. For instance, WhatsApp supports multi-device feature, using this in tandem with the ability to message yourself, you can essentially use WhatsApp as a tool for file transfer and that too, with ease. You can transfer anything from images, documents, and even files that adhere to the supported size.

Simply put, having access to the ability to message yourself on WhatsApp will open up a world of possibilities when it comes to increased productivity. The company has been working on a lot of features that make the overall user experience much better. Everything ranging from WhatsApp Communities, to Call Links, and more; the service has improved a lot and although there is catching up to do, it certainly is headed in the right direction.

Have you received the WhatsApp update that lets you message yourself? Let us know how you plan on using the new feature.