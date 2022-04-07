WhatsApp Message Reactions to Support More Emojis

It is safe to say that WhatsApp has been working on a number of new features and one of the most requested happens to be the emoji message reactions. The feature was first talked about last year in August, and ever since that, it has been available in several beta releases on both iOS and Android. Last month, WhatsApp started pushing the update to some lucky beta users but it still is not here for a lot of us. However, that does not mean that the company is done tweaking the feature as the latest tip reveals that the company might be adding some more emoji reactions so you are freely able to express yourself and react to messages.

WhatsApp Emoji Reactions are Still Not Out for Everyone But New Features Around it Are Still in Works

The tip, of course, is coming from WABetaInfo, and they have shared a screenshot that shows how there is now a new button that allows you to choose from more than just the default set of emojis, and honestly, I am not surprised considering how most of the apps that have reactions already feature this.

As you can see from the screenshot above, the emoji reactions panel in WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.9.4 now has a plus sign icon. Tapping this new icon will likely let users choose more emojis and add them to the panel. However, in the current beta release, the button is not working so we cannot confirm more on that.

The new version of the Message Reactions panel could start rolling out with the future WhatsApp beta release. However, the company has not shared the official release date and a lot of us are still waiting for the original emoji reaction to hit our devices.

Are you looking forward to using the new emoji reactions are or you waiting for some other WhatsApp feature to come your way? Let us know your thoughts below.