WhatsApp Voice Notes Just Got a Lot Better

WhatsApp has decided to announce new features that aim to make the whole experience of voice notes a lot more better and useful than it previously was. These features have already started rolling out to the users and the company has stated that the features will be rolling out to more users in the coming days, so keep an eye on that.

WhatsApp Voice Messages Have Never Been This Good

WhatsApp has been slowly but steadily introducing new features, so for anyone who is interested in getting some new features, it definitely is something that shows a positive way going forward.

For those wondering, here is a quick look at all the new features that are now coming to WhatsApp.

In case you are thinking, these are how the new features work.

Out of Chat Playback : Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages.

: Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages. Pause/Resume Recording : When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.

: When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts. Waveform Visualization : Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.

: Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording. Draft Preview : Listen to your voice messages before sending them.

: Listen to your voice messages before sending them. Remember Playback : If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.

: If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat. Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages

According to WhatsApp, the users exchange seven billion voice messages on the platform on a daily basis. The new features should definitely make the whole process of sending voice notes and listening to them a lot easier.

My favorite feature is the out-of-chat playback as it is something that I have been wanting for as long as I can remember and now it's finally here.