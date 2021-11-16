WhatsApp is Working on a Universal App For iPad and Mac With Catalyst

WhatsApp is working on a dedicated app for iPad for quite a while now but it seems the company will use a different approach. We previously heard that the internet messaging giant is developing a native app for iPad with multi-device support. Now, it seems that the company will use a Catalyst app which will be available for the iPad and Mac. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

WhatsApp is Developing a Catalyst App to Work on Mac and iPad

The new Catalyst app for the iPad and Mac will look the same and WhatsApp already has an app for macOS. While boasting the same UI, WhatsApp for macOS Catalyst will offer some improvements over its iPadOS counterpart. The information is shared by WABetaInfo and the source has been very accurate in the past related to forthcoming additions.

How does the macOS app look? Exactly like the iPad app we spotted some time ago. They have the same interface, but WhatsApp for macOS Catalyst will have some UI improvements: they are needed to use the app correctly on a desktop interface.

As of right now, there are no details of when the feature will be available to all users. It has been quite a while since an iPad app was discussed with Mark Zuckerberg and he stated that it was "coming soon." WhatsApp's support for multiple devices will support up to four different devices, excluding the primary device. At launch, the company will potentially release an iPad app. The messages will be synced across these devices you will be able to send and receive messages even if your primary device is not connected.

Using Catalyst, developers will be able to create an app that will work on both, the iPad and the Mac. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the matter as soon as we have further information related to the subject. What are your thoughts on a WhatsApp app for iPad and Mac? Let us know in the comments.