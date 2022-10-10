Menu
WhatsApp Groups Can Soon Allow Up to 1024 People

Furqan Shahid
Oct 10, 2022, 05:38 AM EDT
WhatsApp Support on iOS 10 and 11 on iPhone

We all are aware of the fact that WhatsApp has been slowly adding new features to its platforms just so it can catch up with other messaging services that are honestly better in terms of the features they offer. WhatsApp group chats have been the focus of the company for some time now and it is only getting better and better.

For the longest time, WhatsApp has limited the number of people in a group with the latest being 512 people in a single group. However, that might be changing soon as the company is looking forward to introduce a new feature that will bump up the number of people that can add a group chat.

Related Story
Snapchat and TikTok will Offer 10-Bit HDR Videos on Pixel 7 Serie

Do You Want to Add 1024 People to the Same Place? WhatsApp Will Soon Let You

According to information from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is looking to double the number of people that you can add to a group, and in the coming days, you will be able to have 1024 people in the group. Provided you know that many people.

At the time of writing, the feature is limited to limited beta testers and is available on both Android and iOS.

If you are currently seeing the feature, you will see the increased number cap when you are creating a group chat. However, on the other hand, Telegram lets you add 200,000 people in a group chat. We are still not sure why that would be something that people would want to do but hey it is a thing.

There is no official word on when this feature is going to start rolling out to everyone but we will keep you posted as we hear more about the feature.

Do you think you are going to be adding up to 1024 people in a WhatsApp group? I cannot think of a use case for myself, but do let us know what your views are.

