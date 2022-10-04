Menu
WhatsApp Finally Blocks Screenshots of View Once Media

Furqan Shahid
Oct 4, 2022, 09:04 AM EDT
WhatsApp is now rolling out a fresh update for the Android app on the beta channel, and it brings one of the features that a lot of people have been looking for. The new feature will finally prevent people from taking screenshots of the View Once media on the platform, finally making the feature useful after a year of its announcement.

The View Once Feature on WhatsApp Finally Becomes Useful

According to WABetaInfo, the change is now rolling out to version 2.22.22.3 of WhatsApp for Android on the beta channel, and as expected, the feature is only available for a few testers. For those wondering, the feature will block both screenshots of View Once images and screen recordings of View Once videos. As you can see in the attached screenshot, it shows a new toast message whenever there is an attempt to take a screenshot, as the toast notification says, "Can't take screenshots due to security policy."

WABetaInfo also adds that even if someone manages to bypass the security measures and manages to take a screenshot or record a video, the image or video will appear black. Sadly, the feature still does not alert the sender of an attempted screenshot or screen recording, and it also doesn't prevent the recipients from taking a photo or video of View Once media using a secondary device. Therefore, it is best if you are using this feature with caution.

As mentioned before, the change is currently only available for a few users on WhatsApp for Android on the beta channel, and we do not have a concrete date as to when it will be coming out.

Have you been using WhatsApp's View Once feature or not? Let us know what you think of the change coming to the app.

