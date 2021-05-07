WhatsApp Calls Off Their May 15 Deadline for Privacy Policy Change

WhatsApp announced their privacy policy changes a couple of months ago, and honestly, the changes did not sit well with anyone. Many even went ahead and called them out on their privacy policy changes. It seems that WhatsApp is withdrawing on that statement as your accounts are not going to be deleted on 15th May, later this month.

It seems Like WhatsApp No Longer Wants to Delete Your Account.

However, WhatsApp will continue to send notifications about the new privacy policy, hoping that users finally accept it. This is what the company had to say.

Google Will Automatically Enable Two-Factor Authentication for Everyone

While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate some people haven’t had the chance to do so yet. No accounts will be deleted on May 15 because of this update and no one will lose the functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks.

Based on the statement, it seems that users who do not want to accept the new terms and conditions can continue using the service without any issues that might come in the way. Sure, the app will continually remind you to accept the new terms, but rejecting it will not get your WhatsApp account deleted. Sure, the alerts are going to get annoying.

As far as the users who have already accepted the new terms and conditions, well, they are going to stay bound to them, and there is no way to change that. However, for those who have not accepted these, you are out of the words.

We are not sure how long this decision will stay in place, but both WhatsApp and Facebook have faced this considering the backlash. I would say that this is perhaps the right decision. As for the limited functionality, we are still unsure what the company meant by that, but we will soon know about it.

Have you already accepted the new terms and conditions or you have left WhatsApp altogether? Let us know in the comments below.