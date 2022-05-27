Meta Has Updated Its Privacy Policy for Easier Understanding of How Your Data is Used

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram has announced a set of new changes that are coming to its privacy policy. According to Meta, these changes are designed to more clearly convey to the users who the company uses the information it collects.

Meta has emphasized that the updated Privacy Policy does not bring any new ways for the company to collect, use, or share user data. Instead, it just simplifies the wording and provides a more detailed and clearer explanation of the policy and other data practices. The new Privacy Policy formerly known as Data Policy will go into effect on July 26. This policy covers Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and other Meta products. However, WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, and Messenger Kids are not covered. The company has also started sending out notifications to users about the new policy. Users can click on the notification to see the changes and read more in detail. However, you can just ignore them if you wish to.

Samsung Shows What its 200-Megapixel Camera is Capable Of

The Updated Meta Privacy Policies are There for an Easier Understanding

“We’ve rewritten and re-designed our Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how we use your information. We’ve also included more details about the types of third-parties with whom we share and receive information and explained how and why people’s information is shared across our products, among other changes.” wrote Micheal Protti, Meta’s Cheif Privacy Officer.

Additionally, Meta is also updating its Terms of Services, this is being done \“to better explain what is expected from us and those who use our platforms.” In certain countries, users will have the option to not accept the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

“For most countries, our Privacy Policy is informational – and so we’re sharing a prominent notice to highlight the change to users, but they are not invited to, for example, click to agree to the update to our Privacy Policy. In India, users are given the opportunity to accept the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Service or not, without any impact on their access to our products,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

Last but not the least, Meta is also rolling out a new privacy setting that will allow users to control who can see their posts on Facebook by default.