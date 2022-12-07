WhatsApp Brings Option to Create Personalized Avatar and Sticker Packs

Meta, the parent company, has been paying a lot of attention to WhatsApp in terms of features--bringing new and improved customization to the platform is always good. Over the past couple of months, we have seen an abundance of new features making their way to the app, such as communities, the ability to message yourself, increased group member limit, and today, the company has announced a new feature that lets you use personalized avatars along with sticker packs.

WhatsApp Brings More Customization Options as it Now Lets Users Create Avatars and Use Them as Profile Pictures and Stickers

The feature was first introduced on Instagram earlier this year and is now making its way to WhatsApp's stable channel after being tested on the beta channel. The company has finally announced the rollout in the blog post and has talked about how users will now be able to create their personalized avatars. However, that is not all; once you are done creating your customer, WhatsApp will create a sticker pack based on the avatar, and users will get access to 36 stickers for you to use. The avatar, of course, can be used as your profile picture, or you can use it as stickers, based on your preference.

If you want to use the new feature, update your WhatsApp, then go to Settings, and you will find the new Avatar option. Go crazy with your creativity, and once you are done creating your avatar, you can set it as your profile picture by selecting the Profile photo option in the same menu.

WhatsApp has plans to add new features in the future, as the platform has mentioned in the announcement post, too.

For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and we'll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.

As expected, the new ability to create an avatar on WhatsApp is rolling out in stages, and I still cannot see the update on my Galaxy S22 Ultra. So, it is safe to say that it will appear on your device sooner or later. Just be sure to keep your device updated, and you will be good to go.