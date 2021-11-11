WhatsApp Beta Update Offers New Visibility Option to Hide Information from Specific Contacts

WhatsApp has been introducing a slew of new features and doing so consistently, which is undoubtedly a good thing. The company has also been testing a new visibility option to hide your information from specific contacts. The feature has been in the wilds for some time now, and it would let you hide your Last Seen, Profile Picture, and About info from contacts of your choice instead of everyone. The feature is now finally available for the latest WhatsApp beta update, and you can try it out if you are enrolled in the program.

WhatsApp Makes it Easier to Hide Your Last Seen and Other Info from Specific Contacts

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta v2.21.23.14 for Android brings a few users a new visibility option. If you want to give this a try, you will first have to download the latest release from the Play Store or sideload it; then, you will have to navigate to Privacy Settings and select the new "My Contacts Except..." option to add contacts that you want to block. The visibility option is available for your WhatsApp Status, Last Seen, and About info.

Once you have enabled the feature, the selected contacts will not see the WhatsApp Status, Last Seen, and About information. However, if you disable Last Seen for a contact, you will not see it on their profile either. This limitation does not apply to the statuses or About information.

WABetaInfo has pointed that this feature is only available for a limited number of beta testers. That is why I cannot see it on my device even with the latest beta update installed. But since it has already started rolling out to select users, it won't be long before it is available to everyone.

Do you think the latest feature was something that WhatsApp should have introduced a long time ago? Let us know.