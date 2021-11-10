Latest WhatsApp Beta Brings New UI for Contact Info, Options for Disappearing Messages, and More

WhatsApp has been hard at work as far as adding new features to the app is concerned, and continuing this trend of new features, the company has decided to now rollout a bunch of new changes for the beta users. You are now getting a brand new UI for contact info, new options for disappearing messages, improvement for multi-device support, and a few more changes.

Many of these features were already discovered through the APK teardown that takes place, but it is only now that WhatsApp has started rolling these features out. The new changes were spotted by WABetaInfo, and the first thing that the new beta update brings is the new UI for the contact info screen.

The disappearing messages feature is also better now because you are now getting 90 days and 24 hours as options, too. You can open WhatsApp, head over to Settings > Account > Privacy > Default message timer, and you can select the one that you think is right for you.

Last but not least, when using the multi-device feature, WhatsApp will no longer send notifications about security code changes every time the linked device list is updated. This improvement was introduced in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.10, and it is now rolling out to more users.

All these changes are rolling out as part of beta version 2.21.23.13, and if you are not enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program, you can do so by going over here.

Do you think WhatsApp is doing the right thing by adding new features? Let us know some of the features that you would like to see in WhatsApp.