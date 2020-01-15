So we asked a question amongst ourselves - what happens when you connect a 100W USB-C charger to a 13-inch MacBook Pro? Fire? Chaos? Fast charging?

Will a 100W USB-C Charger Fast Charge the 13-inch MacBook Pro? Dial Down Your Hopes Right Now

When Apple announced the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the company also unveiled a brand new 96W USB-C charger to go with it. We're dealing with a very large laptop battery over here, so charging it up as fast as possible is something everyone is going to need and Apple delivered with its fastest ever USB-C wall charger. Naturally, we thought what would happen if we plugged in the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro to Apple's 96W USB-C charger? Will it charge slightly faster and cap out at around 80W or so? Or will it take the plunge and go full ballistic with 96W of power?

Well, we didn't have a 96W USB-C charger at hand, which is a shame. But do you know what we did have? A 100W USB-C charger. So like the true nerds that we are, we picked up our 13-inch MacBook Pro, plugged it in. Any guesses to what happened? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below and read on for the answer.

Well, according to Apple's very own website, and the charger that ships with the 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can't expect anything beyond 61W on the smaller pro notebook. But it gets weird. Click on the Apple logo in the menu bar, then open System Report > Power. Scroll down and boom, the notebook says it's connected to a 100W charger.

Hold up, it gets dialed down a little. The System Report is only showing the amount of power which the connected source can deliver. Your MacBook Pro is not charging at a full 100W. How do we know this? Because we switched over to a 12-inch MacBook and even the MacBook Air which can't accept anything above 30W and the System Report said 100W too.

So there you have it. If you were ever wondering what happens when you connect a 100W charger to a 13-inch MacBook Pro, now you can tell your friends with full confidence that nothing happens at all. It just charges up normally at 61W.

Basically, if you had any hopes of charging your 13-inch MacBook Pro slightly faster by investing in a more powerful USB-C charger, then you can save your money and stick with what Apple ships in the box.

The more you know.