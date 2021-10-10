Western Digital Launches New and Cost Effective WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD, Starting From $54 USD

Content creators have a new option for storage that is DRAM-less and cost effective—in fact, the storage starts at $54. Western DIgital (WD) introduces the new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD series, catering to creators with affordable solutions for hardware and devices. The WD Blue SN570 NVMe is a M.2-2280 form-factor, featuring a PCIe 3.0 x4 interfacing.

WD's newest NVME series is similar to it's predecessor (WD Blue SN550), including storage sizes of 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB during launch. WD does not disclose certain specifications of the new line, including type of controller and the 3D NAND that it utilizes for the economically friendly SSD lines. It is speculated that they are an NVMe 1.4 controller that is designed internally, and uses the most up-to-date BiCS 5 112-layer 3D TLC NAND memory.

The WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD offers sequential read speeds of 3500 MB/s and 3000 MB/s of write speed for the 1TB capacity storage solution, keeping the field level with competitors offering a PCIe 3.0 x4 interfacing. The NVME SSD solutions offer a rating of 0.3 drive writes daily (DWPD)—a default rating for endurance for consumer-level SSDs. For this current storage solution catered to content creators, it is interesting that those numbers are not higher, but could be concluded that it is for cost efficiency.

WD's newest NVMe SSDs start at $54 for their 250GB solution, and range as high as $110 for their 1TB solution and offers a five-year limited warranty, which WD is known for their stellar warranty and customer service. WD includes both their Acronis True Image™ for Western Digital software and Western Digital SSD Dashboard, as well as a one-month membership to Adobe's Creative Cloud service, which will be ideal for creators. It is not disclosed what applications are offered under the membership.