Weird West Sold 400K Units; Devs Reveal Post-Launch Roadmap
Weird West is off to a good start, according to publisher Devolver Digital and developer WolfEye Studios. A fresh press release celebrates selling over 400K units across all platforms (PC, PlayStation, and Xbox) and also provides a roadmap for what's coming next to the game.
There's a zombie Plague community event going on right on, from the looks of it. It will be followed by a Content Pack, a 'Nimpossible Mode', a Caged Ones event, and lastly the addition of mod support. WolfEye did not provide a timeframe for these free updates yet.
Weird West was rated 8 out of 10 in Wccftech's official review.
Alongside cowboys, outlaws, gunslingers, and poachers, the game features plenty of supernatural elements like zombies, werewolves, crazed cultists, and gangs formed by human-eating monsters that seem to fit perfectly with the setting. Add in some immersive simulation elements and a living world that dynamically reacts and changes depending on the player's action, and you get an extremely memorable game, even with its issues.
With its gripping story, wacky characters, solid action role-playing game mechanics, and masterfully crafted immersive simulation features, Weird West is one of the very few role-playing games on the market where players truly shape the world with their choices and actions. Some balancing and technical issues damage the experience, but if you're looking for a truly immersive RPG to play, you won't find anything better than Weird West.