Weird West Sold 400K Units; Devs Reveal Post-Launch Roadmap

Weird West is off to a good start, according to publisher Devolver Digital and developer WolfEye Studios. A fresh press release celebrates selling over 400K units across all platforms (PC, PlayStation, and Xbox) and also provides a roadmap for what's coming next to the game.

There's a zombie Plague community event going on right on, from the looks of it. It will be followed by a Content Pack, a 'Nimpossible Mode', a Caged Ones event, and lastly the addition of mod support. WolfEye did not provide a timeframe for these free updates yet.

Weird West was rated 8 out of 10 in Wccftech's official review.