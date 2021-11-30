We Wish This Transparent AirPods Prototype Was The Real Deal

The AirPods gave Apple a huge leap forward in the wireless earbuds market. With the launch of the AirPods Pro, Apple has added enhanced sound quality in a miniaturized package. Today, new images of a transparent AirPods prototype were shared on Twitter. Apart from the AirPods, a prototype image of a 29W power adapter is also shared which too is transparent. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Leaked Prototype Images Show Transparent AirPods and a 29W Power Adapter

The images of the transparent AirPods prototype were shared by the Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti. The AirPods seem to be the first generation or second generation since both models shared the same design. It can be seen that the outer shell of the stem is made of see-through plastic. On the top, you can see how the earbud has a normal white plastic. The transparent casing is used by engineers to see what is going on inside the device.

Upcoming iPhone SE 3 on Track to Launch in Q1 of 2022

This is not the first time that we have seen an Apple product in a transparent shell like that of the AirPods. There have been several products with the same physical trait that appeared online over the past few years. Zompetti also shared images of a 29W power adapter which was also housed in a transparent casing. The 29W power adapter was made for the 12-inch MacBook and both products were discontinued. The 29W power adapter was replaced with a 30W adapter later on.

29W Apple Charger prototype. pic.twitter.com/h2ZoHCMw0F — Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) November 23, 2021

To be fair, the transparent AirPods do look nice if it was packaged neatly with a few nifty additions. It is always good to see companies playing around with the design and the see-through look is a favorite to many.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the look of the transparent AirPods? Would you want to buy a see-through product? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.