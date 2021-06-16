Wccftech Finance Recruitment Drive Q3
Hi everyone,
We are looking to expand our Finance section with an aspiring Wccftechian. The details and job description are given below:
Experience:
- This is an entry-level position.
- No experience is required for the application and there are no degree requirements.
- This is a remote position.
The ideal candidate:
- We are looking for a finance enthusiast that follows the latest Robinhood-er trends and stock moves (primarily US market) and has enough spare time to write articles on a daily basis for us.
- The candidate will be expected to track developments in the area of their coverage and put out articles and news stories in a timely manner (a maximum of 2 hours after the story breaks).
- The candidate ideally follows our finance section already and is aware of our coverage areas.
- Knowledge of the SPAC industry, EV industry, GME saga, Wallstreetbets, Cryptocurrencies etc would be looked upon favorably.
- Working knowledge of financial statements and filings.
- They must be able to write a bare minimum of 1 article per day with an ideal count of 2 articles per day.
- They must be able to work between 9:00 AM Eastern to 4:00 PM Eastern. Note: This is a Flexi-time results-based position. For eg: if you can write meaningful, high-quality content within the first hour of your workday, you can sign off for the remaining hours 🙂
- Candidates must have native-level proficiency in English but we accept applications from all over the world.
Please follow this link to apply.
