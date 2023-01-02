Watch The NVIDIA CES 2023 ‘GeForce’ Event Live Here: RTX 4070 Ti & RTX 40 Mobility Launch

NVIDIA's CES 2023 'GeForce' Special Address is just hours away and the company will unveil its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs & the RTX 4070 Ti.

Tune In To The NVIDIA CES 2023 'GeForce' Special Address Here! RTX 40 Laptop GPUs & RTX 4070 Ti Unveil

The company has unveiled in a press release that its CES 2023 event will be virtual once again and will be live-streamed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT. The company will also have a presence on the show floor where they will showcase their latest products and innovations but the majority of the announcements will happen on stream. Following is the presser:

Mark your calendar for our virtual NVIDIA Special Address at CES on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT, where will be kicking off the year with our latest innovations. Tune in at NVIDIA.com. News leading up to and during the event will be posted here. If you are planning to attend CES in-person, we invite you to check out our gaming suite at the Cosmopolitan at CES 2023, where we’ll be showcasing the latest technologies, products, and software from GeForce and GeForce NOW. via NVIDIA

As for what to expect, we exclusively reported a few days ago that NVIDIA will be unveiling its next GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card, the RTX 4070 Ti, on the 3rd of January followed by a launch on the 5th of January. This more or less confirms that the card will be on NVIDIA's agenda during their CES 23 keynote. As for other products, we can expect NVIDIA to give an update on the RTX 40 GPUs for laptops which are expected to couple nicely with Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs & AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Dragon Range' chips. Both CPUs are also expected to have products based on them be showcased at CES 2023.

Of course, NVIDIA can also have a few surprises up its sleeve and new products to unveil besides the ones we already heard about & saw in leaks.

Tune in January 3rd at 8AM PT for GeForce Beyond at CES 2023. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Xfa6YuySMk pic.twitter.com/yocBF6UDHG — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) December 27, 2022

Other than that, the company will also be talking about the software side of GeForce innovations and even more titles supporting their brand-new DLSS 3 technology. We can't wait to see what NVIDIA has in store for us so save the date and we'll see you at CES!

