Watch Dogs: Legion Drops New Raytraced Trailer, Game is Free With GeForce RTX 30 Purchase

We’ve known for a while that Watch Dogs: Legion would be taking advantage of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX cards, but we’ve only seen very brief glimpses of the game with raytracing on. Well, following the unveiling of NVIDIA's impressive new GeForce RTX 30 Series family of GPUs, Ubisoft has dropped a new Watch Dogs: Legion trailer absolutely bursting with shiny, shiny RTX reflections. Check it out for yourself, below.

Looking nice! Not quite as great as Cyberpunk 2077, but still, nice. It’s also been confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion will support NVIDIA’s DLSS tech, which will allow the game to be played at up to 8K resolution…

Watch Dogs: Legion will also be one of the first titles to support our new DLSS Ultra Performance mode, which makes 8K gaming possible when playing on the new GeForce RTX 3090. Driving 8K is incredibly demanding - it’s 33 million pixels per frame, which is 4X the size of 4K. The new DLSS Ultra Performance mode delivers 9x AI Super Resolution (1440p internal rendering output at 8K using AI), while maintaining crisp image quality. And along with the GeForce RTX 3090’s 24GB frame buffer and powerful rendering capabilities, 8K is now a reality, even in demanding ray-traced games like Legion.

Like how Watch Dogs: Legion looks running on NVIDIA’s new Ampere graphics cards? Well, here’s some good news – NVIDIA will be bundling all GeForce RTX 30 cards with a free copy of Watch Dogs: Legion and a year’s subscription to GeForce Now!

For a limited time, get a PC digital download of Watch Dogs: Legion to experience second generation ray tracing cinematic-quality visuals, and performance enhancing AI-powered DLSS. Also included is a 1-year GeForce NOW Founders membership. Experience legendary GeForce gaming anywhere, streaming your library of PC games across all your devices from the cloud.

Watch Dogs: Legion launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 29, 2020. The game will also be available on Xbox Series X and PS5 sometime this year.