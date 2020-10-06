Watch Dogs: Legion Microtransactions Detailed, Season Pass Adds Assassin’s Creed Operative

Watch Dogs: Legion is still around a month away, but Ubisoft is already detailing the game’s extensive array of post-launch content, including both free updates and paid DLC. You can check out the full rundown of all the post-launch goodies in the video below.

While we’re at it, here’s a new story trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion as well.

Ubisoft will kick off their free post-launch content in December, with the addition of online open-world co-op. Watch Dogs: Legion’s co-op component will be bolstered with dedicated missions and Tactical Ops, particularly tough challenges designed for four players. Various PvP modes are also being added, including the returning Invasion mode from Watch Dogs 2 and 8-player Spiderbot Arena battles. Ah, but that’s still not all! Legion’s core single-player mode will also be expanded with new operatives, missions, and a new game+ mode.

Moving onto the Legion Season Pass, it’s primary focus will be Bloodline, a story expansion that stars Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs. The expansion will also include three other exclusive operatives, including Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, the mind-controlling Mina, and the wrist-blade deploying Darcy. Yes, we have our first official Watch Dogs/Assassin’s Creed crossover. The Season Pass also includes a handful of other exclusive missions and a full copy of the original Watch Dogs. Ubisoft has yet to put a standalone price on the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass, but it’s included in the $100 Gold edition of the game, so we can probably assume it’s $40.

Finally, Ubisoft has detailed Watch Dogs: Legion’s microtransaction situation. The game will let you buy various cosmetic items with “ETO,” which can be earned in game. You can also buy cosmetics, certain special operatives, a collectibles map, and ETO packs with the premium “WD Credits” currency. $1 will buy you 100 WD Credits, with various “value” bundles of course being offered.

Watch Dogs: Legion hacks onto PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia on October 29, Xbox Series X/S on November 10, and PS5 on November 12. The free multiplayer update arrives on December 3.