Watch Dogs: Legion Shows Off More Colorful Characters, Aiden Pearce Returns Post-Launch

Watch Dogs: Legion allows you to play as pretty much anybody in its virtual dystopian London, and during today’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, the company showed off a few more colorful characters. Play as a getaway driver with a cool car, a street artist armed with a paintball gun, a hitman with a chronic case of the hiccups, and many more! Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Scott Pilgrim Versus The World Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Digital Release: Online Co-Op, All DLC, $14.99

In other news, Ubisoft has confirmed that original Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pearce will be making his return in Legion, although you’ll have to shell out for the game’s Season Pass.

Good to see Aiden back! Here’s a bit more detail about his return:

He's back! Older but not necessarily wiser. Aiden Pearce will be a fully-playable character as part of Watch Dogs: Legion post-launch plans. A whole new chapter dedicated to the main character of Watch Dogs will be available in the Season Pass. Stay tuned and welcome to the Resistance!

I suppose it’s appropriate that Aiden Pearce is part of the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass, as it includes a full copy of the original game. You can also expect a story expansion, three other additional characters, and more. Ubisoft has yet to put a standalone price on the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass, but it’s included in the $100 Gold edition of the game, so we can probably assume it’s $40.

Riders Republic is Ubisoft’s New Extreme Sports Extravaganza, Featuring 50+ Player Races

Haven’t been keeping up with Watch Dogs: Legion? Here are the game’s key features:

Play As Anyone - Each character has their own backstory, personality, and skill set—all of which comes into play as you personalize your team. Swap between characters as you explore an open world online with friends. Enjoy free updates of new modes, rewards, and themed events.

- Each character has their own backstory, personality, and skill set—all of which comes into play as you personalize your team. Swap between characters as you explore an open world online with friends. Enjoy free updates of new modes, rewards, and themed events. Take Back London - Explore a massive urban open world and visit London’s many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye.

- Explore a massive urban open world and visit London’s many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye. Play Your Way - A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed.

- A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed. Get The Gang Together - Giving London back to the people doesn't have to be some heroic solo jaunt, ya know. Bring the fight online to join forces with up to three friends as you take on entirely new co-op missions and challenging end-game content.

Watch Dogs: Legion hacks onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 29 and the Xbox Series X/S on November 10. A PS5 version is also launching this year.