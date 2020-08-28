Watch Dogs: Legion Lets You Fight Enemies With Weaponized Bees and Soccer Hooligans

Watch Dogs: Legion allows you to play as pretty much anybody in its virtual dystopian London, but just how much variety can we really expect from these random NPCs on the street? Quite a lot it seems! Ubisoft just released a new chunk of Legion gameplay as part of GamesRadar’s latest Future Games Show, and it features some of the quirkiest recruitable characters we’ve seen yet.

For instance, during the new Recruitment Mission shown, Ubisoft demos a soccer hooligan character who can actually summon a group of drunken friends to help in combat. Oh, and the person you’re recruiting is a beekeeper that can call upon a swarm of high-tech nanobees. You can check out the new footage for yourself, below.

Watch Dogs Legion Has Permadeath, But It’s Optional and Only for Single Player

Ubisoft have said they used the extra development time following Watch Dogs: Legion’s delay to make characters feel more unique, and it seems that’s definitely the case. Need to know more? Here are Watch Dogs: Legion’s key features:

Play As Anyone - Each character has their own backstory, personality, and skill set—all of which comes into play as you personalize your team. Swap between characters as you explore an open world online with friends. Enjoy free updates of new modes, rewards, and themed events.

Take Back London - Explore a massive urban open world and visit London's many famous landmarks – including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye.

Play Your Way - A brand-new melee system and a wide range of weapons and abilities means that the way you approach combat has real consequences. If you use non-lethal force, the enemy will attempt to subdue and arrest you. If you shoot to kill, you risk having your characters permanently killed.

Get The Gang Together - Giving London back to the people doesn't have to be some heroic solo jaunt, ya know. Bring the fight online to join forces with up to three friends as you take on entirely new co-op missions and challenging end-game content.

Watch Dogs: Legion launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 29, 2020. The game will also be available on Xbox Series X and PS5 sometime this year.