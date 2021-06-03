Watch Dogs Legion 60 FPS Patch Comparison Video Highlights Small Dynamic Resolution Decrease and More

Watch Dogs Legion recently received a new patch enabling a 60 FPS Mode on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it looks like this mode is working as intended, judging from a new video that has been shared online.

ElAnalistaDeBits shared a new comparison video that highlights how the game runs at stable 60 FPS on all current-generation consoles, with only a small dynamic resolution decrease and some small tearing issues on Xbox consoles.

- The new 60FPS mode is exclusively available on NextGen consoles.

- There are no appreciable changes in textures, drawing distance or shadows when activating 60FPS.

- Ray-Tracing on reflections is disabled in 60FPS mode.

- The resolution in the 3 consoles remains in its dynamic range in this mode, although in some areas I have been able to notice 5% less resolution compared to the 30FPS mode.

- All versions maintain 60fps in a stable way, however, the Xbox versions suffer some tearing at specific moments.

- I think this mode should have been included since its launch, since it seems much more recommendable than the quality mode.

The latest Watch Dogs Legion patch also introduced some quality of live improvements and single-player and multiplayer content.

Quality of Life updates: 60 FPS performance mode for next-gen consoles.

Cross-family play is now enabled. Players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can now play together within their console family.

Added loading screen hints for the HUD customization options.

We've made several adjustments and optimizations to the start of the Single Player campaign. This will speed up some of the early areas and make it easier for new players to find their footing in our near-future London.

HUD Display Presets Added a "Light" preset, which turns off a few of the most intrusive HUD elements Added an "Immersive" preset, which keeps only the most necessary information



