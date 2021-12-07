Warframe: The New War First Look – Digital Extremes’ Biggest Cinematic Quest Yet

The New War is arguably the most anticipated story expansion to ever hit Warframe. It was first announced at TennoCon 2019, over two years ago, and it's coming out on December 15th across all platforms at long last.

During a recent preview event organized for the press, we had a chance to learn more about it. The first big difference is that these missions, which will take you through the longest cinematic quest ever produced by Digital Extremes, feature other playable characters in addition to your Tenno, such as Kahl-175, the Grineer trooper; Veso, a Corpus Tech; and Teshin, a skilled Dax soldier. Each character comes with different abilities and playstyles. Obviously, the goal here is to provide different perspectives on the unfolding story.

In The New War, the Sentients have returned and they seek to claim the Origin System as their own domain. Sentient leader Erra is set to bring the full might of his forces into the fight, including some brand new and very dangerous foes.

Over the course of the plot, divided into three arcs and composed of some non-combat sections for the first time in Warframe history, fans will enter legendary places like Zariman Ten Zero and meet again with characters like Lotus, also known as Natha, and Orokin Executor Ballas. Stalker and Hunhow are also confirmed to play a role in the second act.

Of course, The New War wouldn't be a major update if it didn't bring another playable Warframe, the so-called Caliban. The game's 48th unique playable Warframe, Caliban is a Sentient-Warframe hybrid described as Erra's twisted masterpiece.

Players will be able to purchase it from the in-game market with Platinum currency. They can also earn the blueprint upon completion of The New War quest, which will allow them to build Caliban (after farming enough parts) in the Orbiter Armory. Here's a detailed description of Caliban's abilities.

PASSIVE: ADAPTIVE ARMOR Allies within Affinity range gain increased resistance to the types of damage they are currently taking. RAZOR GYRE Become a spinning vortex of death. Hold Fire to accelerate the maelstrom, increasing damage, then target an enemy to dash toward them. Hitting enemies inflicted with Sentient Wrath creates a destructive blast. SENTIENT WRATH Smash the ground sending out a wave of destruction. Those not killed by the initial blast are helplessly lifted into the air where they continue to suffer damage for a short time. LETHAL PROGENY Call on Caliban's Sentient aspect to produce up to three Conculyst comrades to fight by his side, and repair shields when not in combat. FUSION STRIKE Converge three streams of raw energy upon a single point, causing a massive reactive blast. The fallout from the blast will strip the armor from all enemies that touch it.

This will lead into Warframe's 2022 offering, which will see the introduction of major features such as cross-play and cross-progression, not to mention the launch of Warframe Mobile.

Following the presentation, Digital Extremes Live Operations and Community Director Rebecca Ford answered some questions in a roundtable Q&A.