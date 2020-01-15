Warface: Global Operations Now Available for Download on Android and iOS

Warface: Global Operations is the mobile version of the Warface. It is a first-person shooter and is based in the Warface universe. It has both a PvP and PvE mode baked into it. Team Deathmatch, as the name suggests, pits four players against each other in a fight to the death. Control, on the other hand, involves capture and defense of critical zones on the map.

Warface: Global Operations lets you choose from over 80 weapons, plus an array of gear and equipment. Like most modern-day shooters, it also provides a wide range of customization options and over 40 unique pieces of gear. Here are some of the in-game locations:

Hangar: Inspired by the original Warface and revamped for Warface: Global Operations, players can storm enemies with a frontal assault, or execute a critical flanking maneuver.

Afghanistan: Fight across the cave, village, and street market, and take advantage of bright environments to spot and take down enemies from a distance.

Ruins: Explore these mysterious ruins situated on a sun-kissed Greek coastline, and fight for dominance of the map's three key points of interest.

Schwarzwald: A forsaken castle hidden within a Western European forest, this foggy battle arena is softly lit and perfect for any type of skirmish. Bring an end to your enemies in deadly sniper battles or desperate, close-quarters shotgun combat.

Joss House: A compact arena adorned with beautiful, Chinese-inspired architecture, this map is perfect for explosive firefights and long-range sniper combat.

Warface: Global Operations is now available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Like its PC and console counterparts, it is free-to-play and will likely be fairly microtransaction-heavy. The game's Steam ratings are a bit of a mixed bag, so let's hope that the mobile version irons out those kinks. Prima facie, the game seems like your generic military-themed FPS title, so let's hope that the devs have something in mind that'll set it apart from the crowd. And no, a Battle Royale mode doesn't count.

We already have the likes of PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile dominating the mobile FPS space, and it'll be interesting to see how Warface: Global Operations tries to attract new players towards the Warface franchise. It'll be rather challenging for the game's developer —My.com B.V.— to keep up with the likes of Tencent.