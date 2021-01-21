Wales Interactive Reveals FMV Game I Saw Black Clouds

Wales Interactive has returned from its stint with the interactive rom-com Five Dates with something a little less effervescent: the FMV game I Saw Black Clouds.

This decidedly darker FMV adventure looks like a bit of a thrill ride that follows a young woman named Kristina as she heads back to her hometown looking for answers as she unravels a series of "dark secrets." The press release states:

“How you connect with the characters and the moral choices you make along the way will affect what you discover, the journey you take, and the resolution you find at the end. Your decisions will not only change individual scenes, but could present you with an entirely different storyline that can be discovered on multiple playthroughs.”

Here's the description, courtesy of Wales Interactive's YouTube caption:

"After the unexpected death of a close friend, Kristina returns to her hometown looking for answers, only to unearth a string of dark secrets. I Saw Black Clouds is an interactive psychological thriller with supernatural elements and branching storylines. Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch."

I Saw Black Clouds is headed out to PlayStation 4 in Q1 2021. Following that, it'll receive a PlayStation 5 release. Unfortunately, there's no concrete release date for when you can expect it on either console at present. Luckily, as there appears to be something of an FMV game renaissance right now, there are plenty of other, similar games to try out right now on similar platforms, and likely more to come down the pipeline.