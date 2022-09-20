Psychological Horror Game Unholy Gets a Teaser Trailer for Tokyo Game Show

A new teaser trailer for a new psychological horror game, Unholy, has been released by indie developer Duality Games alongside the recently formed indie label and Digital Bros subsidiary publisher HOOK. The trailer gives us a short look at the game's mechanics and the paranormal occurrences that will happen in it.

You can view the trailer, which aired during Tokyo Game Show, below:

Unholy follows the disappearance of a young child from a run-down, unwelcoming post-soviet town. Players will traverse between reality and a twisted Unholy world to unveil the terrifying truth using exploration, puzzle solving, and innovative combat mechanics. Players will also have to traverse between a post-soviet Easter European town and a twisted world ruled by a relentless priest castle.

Unholy is also touted to be a psychological horror experience that is driven by a deep, dark narrative storyline. It used a gameplay blend that combines meticulous exploration, intriguing puzzle solving, infiltration, and stealth with innovative shooting dynamics. In this world, you fight monsters by using your emotions.

This means you use four emotions - anger, fear, sadness, and desire - to fight against monsters or interact with the environment. Kind of like Super Princess Peach but... Scary. Your emotions can be used to destroy obstacles, trigger mechanisms, overload circuits, and even illuminate your way through the game's environments.

Everybody in the unholy world hides behind a mask, which can be the difference between life and death. Build your own mask to get new skills and improve your abilities or wear other masks to infiltrate, confuse your enemies and impersonate your opponents. What could be the truth behind this village and the lost child? Only one way to find out.

Unity will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam) in 2023. Players can currently wishlist the game on Steam.