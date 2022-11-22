Vivo X90 Series Official – Among the Best Smartphones of 2022

Although we are at the end of the year and technically should be preparing for all the big phones coming in early 2023. This does not mean that Vivo is going to sit and wait as the company has just announced the Vivo X90 series--a trio of smartphones that bring top-tier specs, excellent cameras, great designs, and more.

The Vivo X90 Series is One of the Most Diverse Smartphone Lineup This Year, with the Vivo X90 Pro Plus Being the First Phone to Come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Vivo has released the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus, and although I do admit that the last one sounds like a mouthful, but trust me, the phone is worth your attention.

The entirety of the Vivo X90 shares the same DNA and you will not see anyone complaining--you are getting faux leather backs, circular camera islands, and a metal strip that extends on the back. if you are looking for an attractive and eye-catching design, I doubt you can go wrong with these phones because yes, I do wish my Galaxy S22 Ultra looked like it. Sadly, I cannot say the same about the "Xtreme Imagination" branding on the back that simply does not sit well with the overall idea of a phone that is taking itself seriously. All three Vivo X90 phones are going to be available in black and red, but if you want the blue, then the base version does offer that, too.

On the front, all three Vivo X90 phones share a 32-megapixel camera, and a custom V2 imagining processor along with Zeiss T* anti-glare coating. The phone is tipped to run Android 13 and has all the latest modern connectivity features that you would expect from the latest flagship including but not limited to Bluetooth 5.3.

The star of the show, however, is the Vivo X90 Pro Plus and although I wish it was simply named Vivo X90 Ultra, the Chinese firm has decided to take a different route altogether.

The best thing about this entire series is the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, as the company has become the first one to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is undoubtedly the best smartphone chip at the moment. You are also getting a 6.78-inch AMOLED E6 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a massive 4,700 mAh battery, 80W wired, and 50W wireless charging.

However, that's not all. The Vivo X90 Pro Plus is another excellent phone because of the optics. You are getting the 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor, along with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 2x telephoto lens, along with a 64-megapixel 3.5x periscope camera. If that's not enough, you are also getting a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and all cameras aside from ultra-wide are also equipped with optical image stabilization, ensuring that Vivo has left no stone unturned. Last but not the least, Vivo X90 Pro Plus also comes with an IP68 rating along with the same Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor that we saw in the previous phone.

Okay, now that I am done raving about the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, let's divert our attention toward cheaper Vivo X90 and X90 Pro devices. Both phones are sporting the MediaTek Dimesnity 9200, with the same screen size but lower resolution, an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and a lack of wireless charging.

The cheaper Vivo X90 phones also have differences in the optical department. You are still getting the 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor on the Pro variant and the 50-megapixel telephoto lens too. But the 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera is no longer there and is now replaced by a much more standard 12-megapixel and the periscope sensor is not at all to be found.

The cheapest and base Vivo X90 comes with the ubiquitous Sony IMX866 50-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 12-megapixel fixed focus telephoto lens.

Now, let's move to the pricing and availability of the phone series. The base version is going to run you.

8/128GB : 3,699 Yuan or $518.

: 3,699 Yuan or $518. 12/512: 4,999 Yuan or $700

For the pro variant, you are expected to pay the following.

8GB/256GB : 4,999 Yuan or $700

: 4,999 Yuan or $700 12GB/512GB: 5,999 Yuan or $840

Last but not the least, the Vivo X90 Pro Plus, the top player is going to run you.

12GB/256GB: 6,499 Yuan or $910

6,499 Yuan or $910 12GB/512GB: 6,999 Yuan or $980.

It is worth noting that all the U.S. prices are tentative at best because, at the time of writing, the phones are currently limited to China only, but we