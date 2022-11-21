Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Achieves New Record as an Android Flagship SoC in Multi-Core Performance, Despite Running at Default Clock Speeds

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 achieves a new milestone when it comes to top-tier Android chipsets, and the surprising thing about the latest numbers is that Qualcomm’s newest SoC achieved it while running at default clock speeds.

Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Is Actually Slower Than Regular Version in Multi-Core Workloads

On Geekbench 5, Vivo’s X90 Pro Plus was spotted running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with Ice Universe commenting on his tweet that this version’s Cortex-X3 core was operating at 3.20GHz. The frequency is slightly lower than the overlocked version of the SoC, which runs at 3.36GHz. Even then, this chipset obtains a new record by crossing the 5,000 points threshold in the benchmarking app’s multi-core test run, obtaining a score of 5,106.

Qualcomm still needs to do something about the single-core performance, as it continues to underwhelm, but we are impressed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 when it comes to multi-core workloads. These results may be attributed to the new ‘1 + 4 + 3’ CPU cluster the silicon uses, where it now uses four gold cores running at 2.80GHz to achieve this high score.

What is interesting about this result is that despite running at default clock speeds, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 running in the X90 Pro Plus is faster than the one running in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Earlier, the same benchmark app revealed that Samsung’s flagship featured the same SoC, but its Cortex-X3 was running at 3.36GHz instead of 3.20GHz. This should make the Galaxy S23 Ultra faster on paper, but on the contrary, the handset obtains a lower multi-core score than the X90 Pro Plus.

It is possible Samsung is deliberately attempting to throttle the CPU to prolong the battery’s lifespan since additional heat may reduce the cell’s ability to hold its maximum charge level for a longer time. Also, since the commercial units of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 family are yet to be released, we cannot comment on how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will perform in those models.

Even with this performance bump, Apple’s latest A16 Bionic continues to be faster, though it should be stated that the A15 Bionic is no longer next in line as the second-fastest mobile chipset, and that is something that Qualcomm should be proud of.

News Source: Ice Universe