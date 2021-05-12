VIVE Pro 2 to Feature 5K Resolution Display; Launches June 4th for $799

Yesterday, HTC announced the VIVE Pro 2 during the digital VIVECON 2021 event. The new edition of the Virtual Reality headset will be available starting June 4th for $799, though signing up for the newsletter and pre-ordering by May 31st will provide you with a $50 discount coupon, bringing the price down to $749. That's without the controllers and lighthouses for tracking, by the way, though the purchase does come with a two-month membership to the VIVEPort Infinity subscription service.

On the specs front, the VIVE Pro 2 touts '5K resolution', that is to say, 4896x2448 pixels (2448x2448 per eye). This is considerably higher than the rumored specs of the PlayStation VR 2 headset, though Sony's target price will probably be much lower.

PSVR 2 Specs Could Include 4K Panel, Inside-Out Tracking and Foveated Rendering

The VIVE Pro 2 also has a slightly improved Field of View (though still lower than the Valve Index's 130° or the even wider FoV enabled by Pimax headsets) and refresh rate. It's compatible with the VIVE Wireless Adapter, too, though in the wireless mode it only supports 2448 x 1224 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate at launch; the resolution will be upped to 3264 x 1632 with a post-launch update.