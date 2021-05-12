VIVE Pro 2 to Feature 5K Resolution Display; Launches June 4th for $799
Yesterday, HTC announced the VIVE Pro 2 during the digital VIVECON 2021 event. The new edition of the Virtual Reality headset will be available starting June 4th for $799, though signing up for the newsletter and pre-ordering by May 31st will provide you with a $50 discount coupon, bringing the price down to $749. That's without the controllers and lighthouses for tracking, by the way, though the purchase does come with a two-month membership to the VIVEPort Infinity subscription service.
On the specs front, the VIVE Pro 2 touts '5K resolution', that is to say, 4896x2448 pixels (2448x2448 per eye). This is considerably higher than the rumored specs of the PlayStation VR 2 headset, though Sony's target price will probably be much lower.
The VIVE Pro 2 also has a slightly improved Field of View (though still lower than the Valve Index's 130° or the even wider FoV enabled by Pimax headsets) and refresh rate. It's compatible with the VIVE Wireless Adapter, too, though in the wireless mode it only supports 2448 x 1224 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate at launch; the resolution will be upped to 3264 x 1632 with a post-launch update.
Brief Highlights
1. Immerse yourself in next-gen visuals with industry-leading 5K resolution, wide 120˚ field of view, and an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
2. Feel fully immersed with the equipped Hi-Res Certified headphones.
3. Experience best in class tracking performance and comfort.
Screen
Dual RGB low persistence LCD
Resolution
2448 × 2448 pixels per eye (4896 x 2448 pixels combined)
Refresh Rate
90/120 Hz (only 90Hz supported via VIVE Wireless Adapter)
Field of view
Up to 120 degrees
Audio
Hi-Res certified headset (via USB-C analog signal)
Hi-Res certified headphones (removable)
High impedance headphones support (via USB-C analog signal)
Inputs
Integrated dual microphones
Connections
Bluetooth, USB-C port for peripherals
Sensors
G-sensor, gyroscope, proximity, IPD sensor, SteamVR Tracking V2.0 (compatible with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 base stations)
Ergonomics
Eye relief with lens distance adjustment
Adjustable IPD
Adjustable headphones
Adjustable headstrap
