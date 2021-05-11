PSVR 2 Specs Could Include 4K Panel, Inside-Out Tracking and Foveated Rendering

The first PSVR 2 specs rumor was posted yesterday by UploadVR, and it's a juicy one. According to the VR-focused publication's sources, the next-generation PlayStation VR headset in development at Sony could include a 4K panel featuring a total resolution of 4000x2040 (2000x2040 for each eye).

This would be slightly lower than the HP Reverb G2, launched a few months ago with a 2160x2160 resolution per eye. However, it'd be quite a bit more than the current most popular Virtual Reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2, whose resolution is 1832x1920 per eye.

The UploadVR report also mentions inside-out tracking (which means you won't need the PlayStation Camera or any other tracking device, as the cameras are put inside the headset itself, just like with the aforementioned PC headsets), a lens separation dial (great news for anyone outside of the average interpupillary distance range), a vibration motor for haptic feedback, and gaze tracking for foveated rendering.

The latter could be the most exciting PSVR 2 feature out of them all. Gaze tracking can be helpful in a number of ways for VR apps and games, though foveated rendering is going to be a big help as game developers squeeze performance. Its principle is not too different from variable rate shading, where the developers can selectively reduce the shading rate in specific areas of the visible frame in order to improve performance. The difference here, though, is that foveated rendering uses gaze tracking to only reduce the rendering workload in the peripheral areas of your vision, thus diminishing the visual impact.

Finally, the PSVR 2 headset is expected to use a USB Type-C connection to the PlayStation 5 console. That means it won't be wireless, unlike the Oculus Quest 2.

That's the end of the rumored tidbits on the next-generation PlayStation VR headset. As a reminder, though, Sony did say quite a lot about the PSVR 2 controllers.

Adaptive triggers: Each VR controller (Left and Right) includes an adaptive trigger button that adds palpable tension when pressed, similar to what’s found in the DualSense controller. If you’ve played a PS5 game, you’ll be familiar with the tension in the L2 or R2 buttons when you press them, such as when you’re drawing your bow to fire an arrow. When you take that kind of mechanic and apply it to VR, the experience is amplified to the next level. Haptic feedback: The new controller will have haptic feedback optimized for its form factor, making every sensation in the game world more impactful, textured and nuanced. When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR. Finger touch detection: The controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay. Tracking: The VR controller is tracked by the new VR headset through a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller. Action buttons / analog sticks: The Left controller contains one analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button. The Right controller contains one analog stick, the cross and circle buttons, a “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The “grip” button can be used to pick up in-game objects, as one example.

More official information on PSVR 2 could be released later this year, as Sony gears up for a launch at some point in 2022. Until then, stay tuned for more.