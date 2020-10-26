Viking City Builder Is a Gorgeous RTS Featuring Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0, Made by a Single Man

The Real-Time Strategy (RTS) genre isn't normally known for its stunning visuals, but the upcoming indie title Viking City Builder might redefine that view once it's released.

Made by one-man developer Roslagen, the game will be the first RTS to support ray tracing as well as NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0 AI upscaling technique, thus taking full advantage of the hardware in GeForce RTX 2000 and 3000 Series graphics cards.

There's no release date yet, but Viking City Builder already has an official Steam page. Check out more details on the game and the debut trailer below.