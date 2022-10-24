God of War Ragnarok Returns to the Ultraviolence of Earlier Entries in the Series

2018’s God of War was a great game, but one has to admit, the game felt a bit… subdued compared to earlier entries in the series. Sure, the game was still violent enough to earn an M-rating, but earlier entries in the series were known for truly eye-popping levels of gore and god dismemberment. Well, it seems Kratos is taking the shackles off in God of War Ragnarok, as combat designer Mihir Sheth claims the game goes old-school with its brutality.

“We've increased the levels of brutality in God of War: Ragnarok considerably, and I think that's something that makes certain aspects of the game more fun. In God of War 2018 , when you get the Blades of Chaos you don't get many chances to see these weapons do the kind of things that they did in the classic God of War [games]. The way they took down enemies was very brutal and that is something that we wanted to bring back in God of War: Ragnarok, so the system that allows you to stun the enemy and grab them with R3 to execute them is much more brutal now and [makes more use of the] axe and the Blades of Chaos to perform the executions."

Kratos holding back a bit in the last God of War makes a certain amount of sense, as he was babysitting his sheltered son, but now the boy is mostly grown up and probably dishing out some carnage of his own. So, gloves off. Haven’t been keeping up with God of War Ragnarok? Here’s everything you need to know and an official description…

"From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms..."

Those who break fate - Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and what role he is to play in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.

God of War Ragnarok launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 9.