Atomic Heart Leak Shows 14 Minutes of New Gameplay

Atomic Heart is surely one of the most anticipated games due in the first half of 2023, following years of hype since its original announcement in 2018. As such, a juicy video leak showing 14 minutes of new gameplay should be plenty interesting to many fans.

If there's one takeaway from this gameplay video, it is that fights in Atomic Heart may be very long. Each enemy appears to take many hits before it goes down. Of course, we don't know which difficulty setting is used, nor do we know if the video is taken from a near-final build.

While the video above may soon be taken down, there's also an official new gameplay trailer shared for the Chinese public. You can check it out below.

We recently published a two-part exclusive interview with Mundfish founder and Atomic Heart game director Robert Bagratuni. The first centers on the game itself, while the second is focused on its technology. As a reminder, Atomic Heart launches on February 21st for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, with Focus Home Interactive set to publish. The game will be available on day one to Game Pass subscribers.

Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots.

Well, that's how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it…

The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines, and superpowered robots—all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world.

Using the combat abilities granted by your experimental power glove, your arsenal of blades and cutting-edge weaponry, fight for your life in explosive and frenetic encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each unique opponent. Combine your skills and resources, use the environment and upgrade your equipment to overcome challenges and fight for good in Atomic Heart.

• An utopian world, both mad and sublime

• Visceral, spectacular and unforgiving combat

• Blast giant machines and mutants using your multiple skills and advanced weapons

• Upgrade your arsenal and equipment