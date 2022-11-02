PlayStation VR2 To Launch On February 22, 2023; 11 New Games Announced

The PlayStation VR2 headset will release worldwide this coming February, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed today.

With a new post on the Official PlayStation Blog, Brand, Hardware and Peripherals Vice President Isabelle Tomatis confirmed that the headset will launch worldwide on February 22, 2023, for the price of $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980. The standard edition will include a headset, the PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. A bundle including Horizon Call of the Mountain will release on the same day for the price of $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980, as well as the controller charging station, which will retail for $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480.

The PlayStation VR2 headset pre-orders will also open on November 15 and will be available exclusively through the PlayStation online store in select regions like the United States, the United Kingdom, and others.

During this initial launch phase for our next-gen headset, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will initially be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 solely through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will begin on November 15, and players may begin to register for pre-orders starting today. Orders from direct.playstation.com for PlayStation VR2 headsets and bundles will ship throughout the week of launch.

In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will be sold at participating retailers, with pre-orders beginning on November 15. Information will be provided through participating local retailers in these regions.

The full PlayStation VR2 specifications have also been confirmed today, including 2000 x 2040 per eye panel resolution, 90Hz, and 120 Hz panel refresh rate, adjustable lens separation, and more.

PlayStation VR2 Specifications

Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ ・Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​・Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ ・4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​・IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C® Audio​ ・Input: Built-in microphone​・Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specifications

Buttons​ [Right]​PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button​[Left]​PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port USB Type-C® port Communication​ Bluetooth® Ver5.1​ Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

Lastly, 11 new PlayStation VR2 games have been announced today, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR from Supermassive Games, Cities VR – Enhanced Edition from Fast Travel Games, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection from Coatsink, and others. More information on these games can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.

The PlayStation VR2 headset launches on February 22, 2023 worldwide.