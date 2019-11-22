Valve Would Like to Continue Pushing Half-Life Series Forward After Alyx

Half-Life fans are overjoyed today after the unveiling of Alyx, the VR installment confirmed by Valve to be due for release in March 2020.

Perhaps they'll be even more excited to learn Valve has plans that go beyond Alyx. Speaking to The Verge, Programmer/Designer David Speyrer (whose credits included Half-Life 2, The Orange Box, Left 4 Dead, and Left 4 Dead 2) revealed as much while discussing Alyx.

Yes. It’s probably no surprise that many people at Valve have been wanting to get back to the Half-Life universe for a long time, and this experience has only reinforced that. In the process of creating Half-Life: Alyx, we’ve had to explore new ways to tell stories with these characters and this world, and we’ve discovered a lot of new gameplay experiences that go beyond what we’ve been able to do before. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how people react to Half-Life: Alyx once it’s out, but we’d love to continue pushing forward.

Chances are it may be yet another VR game as Valve is clearly trying to push the Valve Index headset with this new title (it'll be free for Index owners, too). However, Half-Life: Alyx will also support HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest with PC and Link Cable, and even Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

The game can be already pre-ordered through Steam at a 10% discount.

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.