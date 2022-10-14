Menu
Valve Registers New Neon Prime Trademark; Registration Covers Video Game Software

Francesco De Meo
Oct 14, 2022, 06:14 AM EDT
Valve

A new trademark has been recently registered by Valve, hinting at a new game coming from the company in the future.

The new Neon Prime trademark application, which has been spotted by Twitter user Gabe Follower, has been filed earlier this week, on October 10th, has met the minimum filing requirements and is waiting for approval. While there is very little information available on the new Valve trademark, the description confirms it is intended to cover video game software.

NEON PRIME™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.

Following years when Valve was actively developing multiple titles, the company has scaled back game development quite a bit, releasing only a handful of titles since 2013. The latest was Half-Life Alyx, a VR-only game that marked the return of the popular series. While the game is currently only available on Steam, it is rumored it will launch on PSVR 2 in the future:

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.

Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance.

As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.

Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.

According to data mined information, Valve is also working on a follow-up to Half-Life: Alyx, alongside other projects. We will let you know if this Neon Prime is among the games in the works by the company, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

