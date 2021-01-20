Valve Has Multiple Games to Announce, Gabe is Coy as Ever About Half-Life 3 and Portal

What’s next for Valve? After largely turning their back on game development and publishing for the better part of a decade, they released the acclaimed VR breakthrough Half-Life: Alyx last year, and it seems they aren’t stopping there. In a new interview with New Zealand’s 1 News, Pope Gabe Newell revealed Valve is planning to announce multiple new games. He also hints these new titles will be single-player, story-driven experiences similar to Half-Life: Alyx.

We definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing — it's fun to ship games. [Half-Life: Alyx] was great — to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that.

So, of course, whenever the subject of new Valve games comes up, the immediate question in most gamers’ minds is, ARE WE GETTING HALF-LIFE 3 OR A NEW PORTAL?! Unfortunately, you’re never going to get a straightforward or satisfying answer out of Newell on those subjects.

I've successfully not spoken about those things for a long time and I hope to continue to not talk about them until they are moot questions. Then maybe we'll move on to a new set of questions. The nice thing is, by not answering those questions, I avoid the community coming up with new, equally-difficult-to-answer questions.

Oh Gabe, you know these questions are never going to be moot. Hmmm, but what about those rumors that Valve is working on PC vs. VR asymmetric multiplayer game codenamed “Citadel”? Newell’s not spilling the beans on that either…

We have a bunch of code names — are you referring to a code name? I don't know what 'Citadel' is — what is Citadel?

So, what do you hope Valve is cooking up in their secret labs? In other Valve-related news, the company was recently fined (along with five other big publishers) for conspiring to geo-block games within the European Union -- here are full details on that.