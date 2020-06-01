Valorant’s Deadly New Launch Agent Reyna Revealed and Detailed

Valorant launches in full tomorrow, and Riot Games is promising to add a new character, map, and more to the game for it’s official debut. This weekend, they revealed the new character would be Reyna, an offense-focused character who’s described as “feast or famine.” Basically, if you score kills with Reyna, you’ll be rewarded with “Soul Orbs,” which can heal her or make her invulnerable, but if you don’t get those kills/orbs, she’s “near useless,” so choose wisely.

Valorant character designer Ryan “Morello” Scott revealed some details about Reyna on Twitter:

Reyna is feast or famine, and a big "get frags" agent. Two of her abilities require Soul Orbs to cast, which are only spawned when Reyna kills a player. They only last a few seconds. These abilities allow her to heal her health to full (including "overhealing" up to 50 armor) or turn invulnerable and unable to shoot for a few seconds. They share charges. Her ultimate gives her faster firing/reload/recoil mod and resets on kill. Also enhances her Soul Orb skills. Reyna has the potential to pop-off like no one else, avoiding being traded on or healing so you have to beat her square-up each time. If she doesn't get kills, though, she's BAD. Like, near-useless. You're making a big bet picking Reyna.

Haven’t been keeping up with Valorant? Here’s a quick rundown of what it brings to the table:

Where Precise Gunplay Matters. Here’s what we think it takes for you to trust a game enough to invest: 128-tick servers, at least 30 frames per second on most min-spec computers (even dating back a decade), 60 to 144+ FPS on modern gaming rigs, a global spread of datacenters aimed at <35ms for players in major cities around the world, a netcode we’ve been obsessing over for years, and a commitment to anti-cheat from day one. Shooting in Valorant is precise, consequential, and highly-lethal - we want you to win on your skill and strategy alone. But Creativity Is Your Greatest Weapon Imagine this: tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers. Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them to the shot. Valorant is a game for bold strategists who dare to make the unexpected play, because if it wins, it works.

Valorant launches on PC on June 2.