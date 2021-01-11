Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 Adds the Dimension-Hopping New Agent Yoru Tomorrow

Valorant Episode 2, Act 1 is almost here, and of course, the update is bringing a new Agent with it (the 14th overall). Japanese duelist Yoru is all about the stealthy, opponent-confusing movement, as he can teleport behind enemy lines, disappear into an alternate dimension, and even confuse enemies with fake footsteps. You can check out a quick character intro trailer for Yoru, below.

Prime Gaming Adds New Red Dead Online and Valorant Content, 5 New Titles in January

Well, Yoru definitely brings the cool factor. Here’s a look at the guy in action…

Here’s Riot’s official description of Yoru and his abilities:

Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look. Yoru is our Infiltrating Duelist, using an array of tools to reposition himself or create fakeouts. Yoru players will be lurking around the map, causing chaos, and getting frags. Ability 1 - Fakeout: Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. FIRE to activate and send the echo forward. Alt Fire to place an echo in place. Use the inactive echo to send it forward.

Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. FIRE to activate and send the echo forward. Alt Fire to place an echo in place. Use the inactive echo to send it forward. Ability 2 - Gatecrash: Equip to harness a rift tether. Fire to send the tether out moving forward. Alt Fire to place a tether in place. Activate to teleport to the tether’s location.

Equip to harness a rift tether. Fire to send the tether out moving forward. Alt Fire to place a tether in place. Activate to teleport to the tether’s location. Signature Ability - Blindside: Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. Fire to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface.

Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. Fire to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface. Ultimate Ability - Dimensional Drift: Equip a mask that can see between dimensions. Fire to drift into Yoru’s dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside.

Of course, Valorant Episode 2, Act 1 will also include a new battle pass, skins, and other goodies. No word on a new map, but it doesn't seem like it's happening this time around.

Valorant is available for free on PC. Episode 2, Act 1 kicks off tomorrow (January 12) and will continue until March 1.