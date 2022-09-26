Valkyrie Elysium New Gameplay Footage Showcases Multiple Weapons, Intense Battles and More

New Valkyrie Elysium footage has been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming action role-playing game by Square Enix.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Famitsu, provides a new look at some of the game's mechanics, such as multiple weapon types, skills, and more. The video also showcases an intense boss battle against Hilde, who will also be introduced as a playable character with a free update scheduled to go live in November.

Valkyrie Elysium is the latest entry in the series originally developed by tri-Ace. While the game feels markedly different from the rest of the series, it has the potential to be a solid action role-playing game, as highlighted by Kai in his preview.

All in all, I got about two or three hours of enjoyment out of the complimentary Valkyrie Elysium demo, which piqued my interest in the full release. From the signature Motoi Sakuraba soundtrack to another take on a familiar Valkyrie tale, I’m curious to see where the story goes from here. Players can get their own hands on the upcoming public demo for Valkyrie Elysium ahead of the September 29th release if you’re on consoles. Sorry PC players, you’ll have to wait until November 11th to do The All-Father’s bidding on Steam. There will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition for $74.99 that includes a port of the PSP version of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth.

Valkyrie Elysium launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29th. The game will also hit PC via Steam on November 11th.