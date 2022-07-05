Menu
Company

[UPDATE] Valkyrie Elysium to Release This September; New Trailer Due Tomorrow

Francesco De Meo
Jul 5, 2022
Valkyrie Elysium

[Update] The Japanese Valkyrie Elysium trailer has leaked online and can be watched here. The trailer, which also features some new gameplay, confirms the September 29th release that is found on the PlayStation website listing.

[Original Story] Valkyrie Elysium will release this September worldwide, according to information that has surfaced online today.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Full Achievements List Confirms New Details

According to a listing found on the official PlayStation website, the game will release on September 29th. As it is a Monday, however, it is likely that the actual release date will be September 30th in North America and Europe, as games generally do not release on Mondays in the West.

While the Valkyrie Elysium release date hasn't been confirmed officially, it won't take long to learn when the game will release on PC and PlayStation consoles, as a new trailer is set to go live in a few hours, at 5 PM PDT.

Some new Valkyrie Elysium screenshots have also surfaced online together with the release date leak, and they highlight how the visuals have been improved since the game's reveal last year. You can find the screenshots on the JRPG subreddit.

Valkyrie Elysium launches this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. We will let you know the game's release date as soon as it is announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Valkyrie Elysium is a thrilling action RPG, incorporating the long-running Valkyrie series' signature combat system.

Based in Norse Mythology, the Valkyrie series follows the story of Valkyrie Lenneth and her mission to save Asgard from destruction. In this latest instalment, Odin, the All-Father, is forced to place the fate of the world in the hands of a new Valkyrie.

Using a variety of weapons, special techniques known as 'Divine Arts', spirit summons called Einharjar and finishing moves, this new Valkyrie must defeat powerful enemies in order to prevent Ragnarok.

Valkyrie Elysium boasts a unique art style that beautifully depicts a collapsing world caused by the onset of Ragnarok, and composer Motoi Sakuraba (Valkyrie, Tales, Star Ocean) returns to the series to create a captivating original soundtrack.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order