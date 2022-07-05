[UPDATE] Valkyrie Elysium to Release This September; New Trailer Due Tomorrow

[Update] The Japanese Valkyrie Elysium trailer has leaked online and can be watched here. The trailer, which also features some new gameplay, confirms the September 29th release that is found on the PlayStation website listing.

[Original Story] Valkyrie Elysium will release this September worldwide, according to information that has surfaced online today.

According to a listing found on the official PlayStation website, the game will release on September 29th. As it is a Monday, however, it is likely that the actual release date will be September 30th in North America and Europe, as games generally do not release on Mondays in the West.

While the Valkyrie Elysium release date hasn't been confirmed officially, it won't take long to learn when the game will release on PC and PlayStation consoles, as a new trailer is set to go live in a few hours, at 5 PM PDT.

Some new Valkyrie Elysium screenshots have also surfaced online together with the release date leak, and they highlight how the visuals have been improved since the game's reveal last year. You can find the screenshots on the JRPG subreddit.

Valkyrie Elysium launches this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. We will let you know the game's release date as soon as it is announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.