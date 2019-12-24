Valiant Partners with Blowfish Studios to Create Games Based on Its Comic Books

Valiant Entertainment, the American publisher of comic books which boasts the third largest library of superheroes after Marvel and DC, announced to have partnered with Blowfish Studios (Gunscape) to create games based on its franchises.

Valiant, whose comic book sales were up 10% this year, was acquired by DMG Entertainment in late 2018, with the goal to expand into other forms of entertainment. DMG is now producing the movie Bloodshot alongside Sony, starring Vin Diesel as the popular character; Bloodshot will be out in February 2020. There's also an upcoming Harbinger feature movie to be produced by Paramount Studios and a TV series based on Quantum & Woody which will be executive produced by the Russo brothers (the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame).

Dan Mintz, Founder and CEO of DMG Entertainment, stated:

We’re thrilled to bring Valiant’s characters back into the video game industry and give fans the opportunity to play as their favorite superheroes. Translating these characters and stories to video games could not come at a more exciting time as we introduce the world to the Valiant Universe on the big screen with the Bloodshot release. These games are poised to become further proof of these characters’ immense potential as anchors in pop culture.

Michael Bolden, Head of Publishing at Blowfish Studios, said:

Getting the chance to work with Valiant’s Universe will certainly bring forth some refreshing new experiences for fans and gamers alike to explore. I’ve always been a fan of characters like Ninjak, Bloodshot, and X-O Manowar. Valiant’s Universe presents a wealth of unique characters and rich stories that we look forward to introducing to fans as an interactive experience worldwide.

Ben Lee, Managing Director at Blowfish Studios, added:

Valiant is a mainstay of superhero fiction, and with their amazing history in comics and games I am excited to bring their next game to life. We look forward to sharing our vision of the Valiant Universe to gaming fans worldwide.

It's worth noting that Turok is one of the characters in the roster, which means Turok fans might get another chapter in the franchise at some point.