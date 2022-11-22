Valheim’s Long-Awaited Mistlands Update Has Finally Entered Public Testing

Valheim’s Mistlands update has been teased for a long time, since the game's been out really, but now a public test version of the expansion has finally arrived. As you would expect, the update delivers the new Mistlands biome, which can appear in areas of the map you haven’t explored yet (if you’ve already gone everywhere, you may want to start a new game). In addition to the biome, you can expect new enemies and a boss, tons of new crafting stuff, and more. You can check out a trailer for the Valheim Mistlands update, below.

Here's a full rundown of all the new content included in the Mistlands update (Warning: Some who want to go in completely fresh may consider some of the following info SPOILERS).

New mechanics:

Wisplight (Move the mist using stationary wisplights or one that follows you wherever you go)

Magic! (Eat foods with Eitr in order to use magic staves, and develop the new skills Elemental Magic and Blood Magic)

Mushroom farming (The new Mistlands mushrooms can be grown from the comfort of your own home)

Poultry (Get eggs, hatch and raise chickens, take care of your hens and get more eggs!)

Friendly/unfriendly NPCs (They’re on your side as long as you don’t upset them!)

New creatures:

Enemy: Seeker

Enemy: Seeker Brood

Enemy: Seeker Brute

Enemy: Gjall

Enemy: Tick

Creature: Hare

Creature: Hen (and Chick)

NPC/Enemy: Dvergr (Rogue and Mage)

NPC: Munin – raven of lore

Boss: The Queen

Crafting:

Material: Black marble

Material: Yggdrasil wood

Material: Blood clot

Material: Soft tissue

Material: Refined eitr

Material: Sap

Material: Royal jelly

Material: Magecap

Material: Jotun puffs

Material: Egg (can be purchased from Haldor, or lain by hens)

Material: Raw chicken meat

Material: Raw seeker meat

Material: Raw hare meat

Material: Scale hide

Material: Carapace

Material: Mandible

Material: Bilebag

Material: Mechanical spring

Material: Black core

Material: Dvergr extractor

Material: Wisp

Material: Sealbreaker fragment

Workstation: Black forge

Black forge extension: Black forge cooler

Workstation: Galdr table

Galdr table extension: Rune table

Cauldron extension: Mortar and pestle

Crafting construction: Eitr refinery

Misc: Wisp fountain

Misc: Sap extractor

Resource location: Giant Remains

Resource location: Ancient roots

Tree type: Yggdrasil shoot

New food items and potions:

Food: Cooked egg

Food: Cooked chicken meat

Food: Cooked seeker meat

Food: Cooked hare meat

Food: Magecap

Food: Jotun puffs

Food: Misthare supreme

Food: Meat platter

Food: Mushroom omelette

Food: Yggdrasil porridge

Food: Seeker aspic

Food: Salad

Food: Fish n’ bread

Food: Honey glazed chicken

Food: Stuffed mushroom

Potion: Major health mead

Potion: Lingering stamina mead

Potion: Minor eitr mead

New craftable items:

Tool: Wisplight

Tool: Black metal pickaxe

Tool: Dvergr lantern

Key: Sealbreaker

Weapon: Mistwalker (sword)

Weapon: Jotun bane (axe)

Weapon: Demolisher (sledge)

Weapon: Carapace spear

Weapon: Himmin afl (atgeir)

Weapon: Spine snap (bow)

Arrows: Carapace arrow

Weapon: Krom (two-handed sword)

Weapon: Skoll and Hati (dual-wielded knives)

Weapon: Arbalest (crossbow – new skill!)

Bolts: Iron Bolt, Bone Bolt, Black Metal Bolt, Carapace Bolt

Weapon: Staff of frost (elemental magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Staff of protection (blood magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Dead raiser (blood magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Staff of embers (elemental magic – new skill!)

Bomb: Bile bomb

Ballista ammunition: Black metal missile, Wooden missile

Shield: Carapace shield

Shield: Carapace buckler

Armour set: Carapace breastplate, Carapace greaves, Carapace helmet

Armour set: Eitr-weave robe, Eitr-weave trousers, Eitr-weave hood

Cape: Feather cape (New status effect: Feather fall)

New building and furniture pieces:

Building pieces: 14 Black marble (1m square block, 2m square block, 2m rectangle, arch, plinth, plinth corner, wide column, small column, floor, triangle floor, cornice, cornice corner, stairs & quarter spire)

Building pieces: 2 Angled Darkwood beams (26o & 45o)

Building pieces: 2 Angled Iron beams (26o & 45o)

Building piece: 2 Spiral stairs (left & right)

Building piece: Dvergr metal wall

Furniture: Hare rug

Furniture: Black marble bench

Furniture: Black marble throne

Furniture: Black marble table

Furniture: Wisp torch

Furniture: Blue jute drapes

Furniture: Blue jute curtain

Furniture: Blue jute carpet

Furniture: Dvergr wall lantern

Furniture: Dvergr lantern pole

Stack: Yggdrasil wood

Stack: Black marble

Defence: Dvergr stake wall

Defence: Dvergr sharp stakes

Defence: Ballista

Defence: Trap

Misc:

New music (Mistlands, Mistlands boss, Mistlands locations, other locations & Haldor)

New dreams

New lore stones

New locations (Various Dvergr outposts, Dvergr ruins and more)

New dungeons (Infested mines)

New hair styles (Curls 1, Curls 2, Gathered braids, Neat braids, Pulled back curls, Royal braids, Short curls, Single bun & Twin buns) and beard styles (Braided 4, Braided 5, Royal 1, Royal 2, Short 4, Stonedweller & Thick 2)

New emotes (Blow kiss, Bow, Cower, Cry, Dance, Despair, Flex, Come here, Headbang, Kneel, Roar & Shrug)

New events (“What’s up gjall?” & “They sought you out”)

yagluth_thing is now Torn Spirit

New Forsaken power

Haldor’s stock will update depending on boss progression

Terrain generation change, to increase the amount of Mistlands on the map

Fishing:

New fish types (Trollfish, Giant herring, Tetra, Grouper, Anglerfish, Pufferfish, Magmafish, Northern salmon & Coral cod) and craftable baits (Mossy, Sticky, Cold, Stingy, Misty, Hot, Frosty & Heavy)

Fishing is now a skill that improves stamina use and pull speed

Fish can now be picked up and mounted on item stands, or be made into raw fish at the cooking station

Fish can now be different sizes that give more raw fish

Fish now follow the waves’ movement

Fish can now jump over the water, and flop around on land

Fish now appear in ice caves

Correct key hints will be shown when fishing

Of course, Valheim’s Mistlands update also includes some bug fixes and other gameplay tweaks. You can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Valheim can be played on PC. You can access the public test version of the Mistlands update by going into the betas menu on Steam, selecting “Betas” from the dropdown and entering the code “yesimadebackups”. Remember, this is still a test, so Iron Gate aren’t promising full stability. A full Mistlands release date has not been announced yet.