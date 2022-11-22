Valheim’s Long-Awaited Mistlands Update Has Finally Entered Public Testing

Valheim’s Mistlands update has been teased for a long time, since the game's been out really, but now a public test version of the expansion has finally arrived. As you would expect, the update delivers the new Mistlands biome, which can appear in areas of the map you haven’t explored yet (if you’ve already gone everywhere, you may want to start a new game). In addition to the biome, you can expect new enemies and a boss, tons of new crafting stuff, and more. You can check out a trailer for the Valheim Mistlands update, below.
Here's a full rundown of all the new content included in the Mistlands update (Warning: Some who want to go in completely fresh may consider some of the following info SPOILERS).
New mechanics:
- Wisplight (Move the mist using stationary wisplights or one that follows you wherever you go)
- Magic! (Eat foods with Eitr in order to use magic staves, and develop the new skills Elemental Magic and Blood Magic)
- Mushroom farming (The new Mistlands mushrooms can be grown from the comfort of your own home)
- Poultry (Get eggs, hatch and raise chickens, take care of your hens and get more eggs!)
- Friendly/unfriendly NPCs (They’re on your side as long as you don’t upset them!)
New creatures:
- Enemy: Seeker
- Enemy: Seeker Brood
- Enemy: Seeker Brute
- Enemy: Gjall
- Enemy: Tick
- Creature: Hare
- Creature: Hen (and Chick)
- NPC/Enemy: Dvergr (Rogue and Mage)
- NPC: Munin – raven of lore
- Boss: The Queen
Crafting:
- Material: Black marble
- Material: Yggdrasil wood
- Material: Blood clot
- Material: Soft tissue
- Material: Refined eitr
- Material: Sap
- Material: Royal jelly
- Material: Magecap
- Material: Jotun puffs
- Material: Egg (can be purchased from Haldor, or lain by hens)
- Material: Raw chicken meat
- Material: Raw seeker meat
- Material: Raw hare meat
- Material: Scale hide
- Material: Carapace
- Material: Mandible
- Material: Bilebag
- Material: Mechanical spring
- Material: Black core
- Material: Dvergr extractor
- Material: Wisp
- Material: Sealbreaker fragment
- Workstation: Black forge
- Black forge extension: Black forge cooler
- Workstation: Galdr table
- Galdr table extension: Rune table
- Cauldron extension: Mortar and pestle
- Crafting construction: Eitr refinery
- Misc: Wisp fountain
- Misc: Sap extractor
- Resource location: Giant Remains
- Resource location: Ancient roots
- Tree type: Yggdrasil shoot
New food items and potions:
- Food: Cooked egg
- Food: Cooked chicken meat
- Food: Cooked seeker meat
- Food: Cooked hare meat
- Food: Magecap
- Food: Jotun puffs
- Food: Misthare supreme
- Food: Meat platter
- Food: Mushroom omelette
- Food: Yggdrasil porridge
- Food: Seeker aspic
- Food: Salad
- Food: Fish n’ bread
- Food: Honey glazed chicken
- Food: Stuffed mushroom
- Potion: Major health mead
- Potion: Lingering stamina mead
- Potion: Minor eitr mead
New craftable items:
- Tool: Wisplight
- Tool: Black metal pickaxe
- Tool: Dvergr lantern
- Key: Sealbreaker
- Weapon: Mistwalker (sword)
- Weapon: Jotun bane (axe)
- Weapon: Demolisher (sledge)
- Weapon: Carapace spear
- Weapon: Himmin afl (atgeir)
- Weapon: Spine snap (bow)
- Arrows: Carapace arrow
- Weapon: Krom (two-handed sword)
- Weapon: Skoll and Hati (dual-wielded knives)
- Weapon: Arbalest (crossbow – new skill!)
- Bolts: Iron Bolt, Bone Bolt, Black Metal Bolt, Carapace Bolt
- Weapon: Staff of frost (elemental magic – new skill!)
- Weapon: Staff of protection (blood magic – new skill!)
- Weapon: Dead raiser (blood magic – new skill!)
- Weapon: Staff of embers (elemental magic – new skill!)
- Bomb: Bile bomb
- Ballista ammunition: Black metal missile, Wooden missile
- Shield: Carapace shield
- Shield: Carapace buckler
- Armour set: Carapace breastplate, Carapace greaves, Carapace helmet
- Armour set: Eitr-weave robe, Eitr-weave trousers, Eitr-weave hood
- Cape: Feather cape (New status effect: Feather fall)
New building and furniture pieces:
- Building pieces: 14 Black marble (1m square block, 2m square block, 2m rectangle, arch, plinth, plinth corner, wide column, small column, floor, triangle floor, cornice, cornice corner, stairs & quarter spire)
- Building pieces: 2 Angled Darkwood beams (26o & 45o)
- Building pieces: 2 Angled Iron beams (26o & 45o)
- Building piece: 2 Spiral stairs (left & right)
- Building piece: Dvergr metal wall
- Furniture: Hare rug
- Furniture: Black marble bench
- Furniture: Black marble throne
- Furniture: Black marble table
- Furniture: Wisp torch
- Furniture: Blue jute drapes
- Furniture: Blue jute curtain
- Furniture: Blue jute carpet
- Furniture: Dvergr wall lantern
- Furniture: Dvergr lantern pole
- Stack: Yggdrasil wood
- Stack: Black marble
- Defence: Dvergr stake wall
- Defence: Dvergr sharp stakes
- Defence: Ballista
- Defence: Trap
Misc:
- New music (Mistlands, Mistlands boss, Mistlands locations, other locations & Haldor)
- New dreams
- New lore stones
- New locations (Various Dvergr outposts, Dvergr ruins and more)
- New dungeons (Infested mines)
- New hair styles (Curls 1, Curls 2, Gathered braids, Neat braids, Pulled back curls, Royal braids, Short curls, Single bun & Twin buns) and beard styles (Braided 4, Braided 5, Royal 1, Royal 2, Short 4, Stonedweller & Thick 2)
- New emotes (Blow kiss, Bow, Cower, Cry, Dance, Despair, Flex, Come here, Headbang, Kneel, Roar & Shrug)
- New events (“What’s up gjall?” & “They sought you out”)
- yagluth_thing is now Torn Spirit
- New Forsaken power
- Haldor’s stock will update depending on boss progression
- Terrain generation change, to increase the amount of Mistlands on the map
Fishing:
- New fish types (Trollfish, Giant herring, Tetra, Grouper, Anglerfish, Pufferfish, Magmafish, Northern salmon & Coral cod) and craftable baits (Mossy, Sticky, Cold, Stingy, Misty, Hot, Frosty & Heavy)
- Fishing is now a skill that improves stamina use and pull speed
- Fish can now be picked up and mounted on item stands, or be made into raw fish at the cooking station
- Fish can now be different sizes that give more raw fish
- Fish now follow the waves’ movement
- Fish can now jump over the water, and flop around on land
- Fish now appear in ice caves
- Correct key hints will be shown when fishing
Of course, Valheim’s Mistlands update also includes some bug fixes and other gameplay tweaks. You can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.
Valheim can be played on PC. You can access the public test version of the Mistlands update by going into the betas menu on Steam, selecting “Betas” from the dropdown and entering the code “yesimadebackups”. Remember, this is still a test, so Iron Gate aren’t promising full stability. A full Mistlands release date has not been announced yet.
Comments