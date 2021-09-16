Valheim Hearth and Home Update Out Now, Adds New Building Options and Much More

Iron Gate Studio has been promising it for months, but now the first big Valheim update, Hearth and Home, has finally arrived! As the name implies, the update adds a variety of new building options (Including a Viking hot tub!) and rebalances cooking, but there are also a number of other new features and changes. Tamed creatures can now be named, combat has been tweaked, and Iron Gate is teasing something “dark and mysterious” may be happening out in the world. Hmmm! You can check out a quick trailer for the Heart and Home update, below.

New Valheim Mod Allows Sails Designs to Be Replaced with Custom Images

Here are your full patch notes for Hearth and Home:

General improvements Weapons rebalanced (All weapons have been rebalanced to be more viable as main weapon and also have more unique playstyles)

Blocking system overhauled (Current maximum hp now greatly affects your ability to block attacks, stagger bar GUI added)

Naming tamed creatures

Gamepad sensitivity settings

Auto-pickup toggle button added

Graphics settings (Active point lights & Active point light shadows)

Tamed creatures affected by friendly fire setting (i.e you can’t hurt a tamed creature unless you enable friendly fire or use the new Butcher knife item)

Various other improvements and bugfixes Food Food rebalance (Most food items now give mainly stamina or mainly health to make food choices more interesting)

Food GUI overhauled to work better with the rebalanced food

Over 10 new things to eat (Actually 12) World Tamed Lox now have a purpose

Slimy locations & creatures added to plains

New plantable seeds: Birch, Oak & Onions Items New weapons: Crystal battleaxe, Silver knife

New shields: Bone tower shield, Iron buckler

Butcher knife (Special weapon for butchering tamed animals)

Thunder stone (Sold by trader)

Lox accessory Building New Darkwood building pieces like shingle roofs, beams, decorations and more

New types of furniture, including but not limited to a mighty stone throne and a steamy Viking hot tub

Crystal walls

New types of stacks to show off your treasure and resources

Cauldron improvements: Spice rack, Butcher’s table, Pots and pans

Cartography table (For sharing map-data with other players)

Oven added (For baking bread and pie)

Obliterator added (Items be gone)

Iron cooking station (Required to cook some types of meat)

Valheim is currently in Early Access on Steam. The Hearth and Home update is available now.