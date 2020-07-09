Uplay+ Trial Available Now Until July 27th, Letting You Play 100+ Ubisoft Titles

Uplay+, the subscription service created by Ubisoft to include basically all of its noteworthy games released to date, can now be tried for free.

The Uplay+ trial can be activated simply by going on the website (or using the client on PC) at any time between today and July 27th, though the trial lasts for seven days once activated.

Here's the list of Uplay+ games you'll be able to play for free. Also, as a reminder, if you tune in on Ubisoft's event scheduled for this Sunday, you'll be able to permanently add Watch Dogs 2 to your library on PC.