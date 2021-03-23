Upcoming Apple TV and HomePod Might Gain Support For FaceTime, iMessage, and More

Yesterday, we heard that Apple is in the works to develop a new smart speaker which will house "screens and cameras". What this means is that the new HomePod could feature screens and cameras which will truly live up to the smart speaker category. The device can be used for FaceTime as well as other functions. Now, we have more clues on what the next iteration of the HomePod might incorporate in terms of features. According to the latest, tvOS 14.5 beta code adds FaceTime and iMessage framework along with an image capturing code.

tvOS 14.5 Beta Code Adds Support For FaceTime, iMessage, and AVFCapture Framework Which Can Be Used in Future HomePod and Apple TV Models

Apple recently discontinued the original HomePod. This means that the company is working on an upgrade that will soon see daylight. While nothing can be said for certain at this point, The code was hidden in the tvOS 14.5 beta (via MacRumors) and you must be wondering what does HomePod has to do with it. Well, Apple began using tvOS to run the HomePod software instead of iOS, watchOS. What this means is that any features added in tvOS are also part of the HomePod software since the base code is the same on both. This means that we can potentially see FaceTime and iMessage running on a forthcoming version of HoemPod as well as the Apple TV.

Other than this, the tvOS 14.5 beta code also hints at a new image capturing framework. The framework will allow the future version of the HomePod with a screen and camera to take pictures and videos. At this point in time, the HomePod mini is able to use FaceTime audio but the new code is different. The tvOS 14.5 beta is available to all beta testers right now.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the release frame of the new HomePod with a screen and camera is not known at this point in time. Moreover, it is also worth mentioning that the new frameworks for FaceTime, iMessage, and AVFCapture might have a different purpose altogether. The features could not be part of the HomePod, so do take the news with a grain of salt.

That's all there is to it, folks. Do you want to see FaceTime and iMessage support in HomePod? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.