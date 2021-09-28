Microsoft Fixes Unresponsive Apps Bug Introduced by Windows 10 Update KB5005101

Microsoft has resolved a bug introduced by Windows 10 update KB5005101 that resulted in apps failing to open for some users. Apps would also become unresponsive or close unexpectedly for devices using Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF). The problem impacted the latest Windows 10 version 21H1, version 20H2, version 2004, version 1909, version 1809, and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019.

The company explains the issue:

Apps might fail to open, close unexpectedly or become unresponsive After installing KB5005101 or a later update on devices using Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF), you might have issues with some applications. You might be experiencing this issue if apps fail to open, fail to open files, or you might receive a white window when attempting to login.

Microsoft says that the issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). KIR helps Microsoft to "revert a single, targeted fix to a previously released behavior if a critical regression is discovered." Users don't have to do anything but restart their devices to fix the problem as long as their machines are connected to Windows Update or Windows Update for Business.

This is why the Windows maker has advised restarting your Windows device as it might "help the resolution apply to your device faster."

How to fix this Windows 10 update bug for managed devices

For enterprise-managed devices experiencing this issue, the problem can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy (preferred) or setting a registry key according to the version of Windows you are using. For Group Policy rollback, check out this document. Here are the details of the registry key setting:

Important: Verify that you are using the correct Group Policy or registry key for your version of Windows. Registry Key: Open a Command Prompt window (cmd.exe) with elevated permissions. Type the following command depending on which Windows version you are using and then press Enter. Windows Sever 2022: reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Policies\Microsoft\FeatureManagement\Overrides /v 2801335948 /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 21H1: reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Policies\Microsoft\FeatureManagement\Overrides /v 2767781516 /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f Windows 10, version 1909: reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Policies\Microsoft\FeatureManagement\Overrides /v 928713355 /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f Windows 10, version 1809, Windows Server 2019: reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Policies\Microsoft\FeatureManagement\Overrides /v 2371422858 /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f



Restart your device after configuring the special Group Policy or adding the registry key to resolve the problem.